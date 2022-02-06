FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.25. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

