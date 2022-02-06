FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

