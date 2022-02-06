Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

Shares of KEY opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

