Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 76.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.