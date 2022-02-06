Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atotech by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of ATC stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.