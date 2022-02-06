Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.44 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

