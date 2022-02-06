Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,407,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,852,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 749,028 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

