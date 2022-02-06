Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 200 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $150.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

