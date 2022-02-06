Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $564,000 Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 473,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.