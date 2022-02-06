Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $857,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

