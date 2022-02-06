Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. 110,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,664,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market cap of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

