Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 34.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

