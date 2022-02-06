Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,213 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,426,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $67,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $116,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HGV stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

