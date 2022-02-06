Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $64,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $15,478,000.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of AEO opened at $22.46 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

