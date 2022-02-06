Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $71,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Envestnet by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 155.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $86.36.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.