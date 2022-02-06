Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $70,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 in the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

