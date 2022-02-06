Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Commvault Systems worth $65,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $47,086,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 143,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,044,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

