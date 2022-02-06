Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 50,366 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $66,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.