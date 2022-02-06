George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

WNGRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

George Weston stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.34. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.51. George Weston has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $116.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

