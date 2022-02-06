Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €99.03 ($111.27).

GXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($90.11) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ETR:GXI opened at €79.00 ($88.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €72.90 ($81.91) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($111.69).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

