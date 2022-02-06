Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.20.

GILD opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,634,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

