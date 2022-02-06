GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

