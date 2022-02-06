Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.65) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.02) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 441.63 ($5.94).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 402.25 ($5.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 246.79 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 423.30 ($5.69). The firm has a market cap of £53.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.40.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

