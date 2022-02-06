Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,789,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

