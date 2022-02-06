Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.42. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 11,439 shares traded.

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

