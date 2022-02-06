Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,132,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 504,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

