Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 129,196 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

