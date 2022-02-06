Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.60 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

