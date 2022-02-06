Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.27 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

