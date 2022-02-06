Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.