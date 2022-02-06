Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

