Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.39. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

