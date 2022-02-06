Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.39. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.
Gowest Gold Company Profile (CVE:GWA)
