Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0148 on Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $456,045.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

