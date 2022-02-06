Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

AJX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $290.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

