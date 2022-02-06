Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 66.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.