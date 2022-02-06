Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

