GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 106,675 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,675 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

RLGT stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

