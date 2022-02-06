GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $36.62 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $841.16 million, a P/E ratio of -281.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

