GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,485 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TACO opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

