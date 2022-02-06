Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

HLNE stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

