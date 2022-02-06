Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $54.65 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

