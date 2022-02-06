Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-$0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

