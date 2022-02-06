HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

