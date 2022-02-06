Head-To-Head Review: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.17%. TechTarget has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than TechTarget.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and TechTarget’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.12 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.27 TechTarget $148.38 million 16.45 $17.07 million $0.67 126.40

TechTarget has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TechTarget beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.