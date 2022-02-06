Head to Head Survey: China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) versus Its Peers

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare China HGS Real Estate to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million $6.38 million 4.69 China HGS Real Estate Competitors $1.33 billion $32.47 million -0.65

China HGS Real Estate’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China HGS Real Estate. China HGS Real Estate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China HGS Real Estate’s peers have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China HGS Real Estate and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A China HGS Real Estate Competitors 322 989 1199 39 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 22.26%. Given China HGS Real Estate’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China HGS Real Estate has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate 10.84% 3.48% 1.68% China HGS Real Estate Competitors -71.79% 8.41% 1.96%

Summary

China HGS Real Estate peers beat China HGS Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

