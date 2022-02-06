Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.35.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 44.44. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$3.06 and a 12 month high of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

