HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $196.76 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $196.76 million and $4,841.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

