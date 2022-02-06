Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

