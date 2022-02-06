Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

