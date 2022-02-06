HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $267.55 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

